Home / Industry / Banking /  RBI to conduct three-day variable rate reverse repo auction on 27 December

RBI to conduct three-day variable rate reverse repo auction on 27 December

The allotment would also be in multiples of 1 crore, RBI had said in its operational guidelines earlier
1 min read . 06:13 PM IST Livemint

  • The variable rate reverse repo auction will be conducted on CBS (e-Kuber) platform and the minimum bid amount for the auction would be 1 crore and multiples thereof.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today said it will conduct a variable rate reverse repo auction for 2 lakh crore on 27 December to absorb excess liquidity in the market.

The auction will be conducted on CBS (e-Kuber) platform and the minimum bid amount for the auction would be 1 crore and multiples thereof.

The allotment would also be in multiples of 1 crore. Banks would be required to place their bids in percentage terms up to two decimal places and they can place multiple bids.

Successful bids will get accepted at their respective bid rates and those bids at or above the repo rate will be rejected.

“In our endeavour to restore the revised liquidity management framework instituted in February 2020, the Reserve Bank has been rebalancing the liquidity surplus by shifting it out of the fixed rate overnight reverse repo window into the variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auctions of longer maturity," the RBI governor said recently.

