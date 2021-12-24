RBI to conduct three-day variable rate reverse repo auction on 27 December

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The allotment would also be in multiples of ₹1 crore. Banks would be required to place their bids in percentage terms up to two decimal places and they can place multiple bids.
Successful bids will get accepted at their respective bid rates and those bids at or above the repo rate will be rejected.
“In our endeavour to restore the revised liquidity management framework instituted in February 2020, the Reserve Bank has been rebalancing the liquidity surplus by shifting it out of the fixed rate overnight reverse repo window into the variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auctions of longer maturity," the RBI governor said recently.
