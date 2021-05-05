Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das today made an unscheduled speech as the second wave of coronavirus continues to devastate the country.

"The situation has reversed from being on foothills of strong economic recovery to facing a fresh crisis," said RBI Governor.

"Reserve Bank of India will continue to monitor the emerging COVID19 situation and will deploy all resources and instruments at its command especially for the citizens, business entities, and institutions beleaguered by the second wave." said Governor Shaktikanta Das.

He has announced measures to support the economy at a time when India has emerged as the coronavirus hotspot India has already crossed the 2-crore mark in total Covid infections caseload. Now, India is just behind the United States and ahead of Brazil.

