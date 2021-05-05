Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Banking >RBI to continue to monitor the situation from resurgence of Covid-19 cases: Governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI to continue to monitor the situation from resurgence of Covid-19 cases: Governor Shaktikanta Das

Premium
Photo: Mint
1 min read . 10:23 AM IST Staff Writer

'The situation has reversed from being on foothills of strong economic recovery to facing a fresh crisis,' said RBI Governor

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das today made an unscheduled speech as the second wave of coronavirus continues to devastate the country.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das today made an unscheduled speech as the second wave of coronavirus continues to devastate the country.

"The situation has reversed from being on foothills of strong economic recovery to facing a fresh crisis," said RBI Governor.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"The situation has reversed from being on foothills of strong economic recovery to facing a fresh crisis," said RBI Governor.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"Reserve Bank of India will continue to monitor the emerging COVID19 situation and will deploy all resources and instruments at its command especially for the citizens, business entities, and institutions beleaguered by the second wave." said Governor Shaktikanta Das.

He has announced measures to support the economy at a time when India has emerged as the coronavirus hotspot India has already crossed the 2-crore mark in total Covid infections caseload. Now, India is just behind the United States and ahead of Brazil.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!