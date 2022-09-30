RBI to ease net banking norms for customers of regional rural banks

Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar.com, said, “The RBI guidelines for internet banking for rural banks have been much tighter than other categories of banks, as technology and security standards and policies to address the legal, regulatory and supervisory issues were sparse. So, the internet banking facility was initially strictly for non-transactional services, such as balance enquiry, balance viewing, account statement download, request for supply of chequebooks, etc. Even after online fund-based transactions were allowed, the financial and non-financial criteria for enabling such transfers were extensive. Now, however, as the spread of digital banking in rural areas expands, the criteria for RRBs to be eligible to provide internet banking are being rationalised. The details are still awaited, but the step would mean that a larger number of people from rural India would be able to access online banking facilities and come within the fold of formal banking. This can be the first step to not just banking online but also reaching other credit and insurance products as well as government benefits to a very vulnerable section of society."