RBI to expand e-Rupee pilot to include cross-border payments, welfare transfers and domestic retail

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) plans to expand its digital currency pilot to include cross-border payments, government benefit transfers, and domestic retail, according to its annual report for FY26 released on Friday.
The central bank also intends to launch bilateral central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilots and explore the tokenization of financial assets to widen the e-Rupee's reach. It said in the annual report that it intends to operationalise bilateral central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilots with select use cases and deepen engagement in multilateral projects.
Mint reported in March that Instant money transfers between India and the UAE may be a reality soon, with the central banks of both countries working to link their sovereign digital currencies. The move is significant since the UAE, home to more than four million Indians, is among the top sources of remittances to India.