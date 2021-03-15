Mumbai: Reserve bank of India on Monday said that it has decided to extend the cheque truncation system (CTS), which is currently operational at the major clearing houses of the country, across all banks branches. In a notification RBI said banks will have to ensure that all their branches participate in image-based CTS by 30 September 2021.

“To leverage the availability of CTS and provide uniform customer experience irrespective of location of her/his bank branch, it has been decided to extend CTS across all bank branches in the country," RBI said.

Banks are free to adopt a model of their choice, like deploying suitable infrastructure in every branch or following a hub & spoke model. Addressing the first Monetary Policy meeting after the Union Budget 2021, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had said that around 18,000 banks are still not under CTS.

Under CTS, the issuer of the cheque submits electronically details related to the cheque presented for clearings, such as the cheque number, cheque date, payee name, account number, amount, and other details against a list of cheques previously authorized and issued by the issuer. CTS, which has been in use since 2010, presently covers around 1.5 lakh branches. All the erstwhile 1219 non-CTS clearing houses (ECCS centres) have been migrated to CTS effective September 2020. Branches of banks that are outside any formal clearing arrangement and their customers face hardships due to longer time taken and cost involved in collection of cheques presented by them, RBI said.

The central bank has asked to submit the roadmap to achieve pan-India coverage of CTS before 30 April 2021.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via