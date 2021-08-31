MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday said that it will conduct fine-tuning operations to manage unanticipated liquidity flows. Das also said that Variable Rate Reverse Repo (VRRR) auction will remain the main instrument to absorb excess liquidity from the banking system.

“As markets settle down to regular timings and functioning and liquidity operations normalise, the Reserve Bank will also conduct fine-tuning operations from time to time as needed to manage unanticipated and one-off liquidity flows so that liquid conditions in the system evolve in a balanced and evenly distributed manner," said Das.

He was speaking at a conference organised by Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India (FIMMDA) and Primary Dealers' Association of India (PDAI).

In his speech, Das also highlighted that RBI with government is making efforts to enable international settlement of transactions in G-Secs through international central securities depositories (ICSDs). Once operationalized, this will enhance access of non-residents to the G-Sec markets as well the inclusion on India in the global bond indices, for which efforts are ongoing, he added

Das also said that the market should look at introducing new instruments to facilitate hedging of long-term interest rate and reinvestment risk by market participants such as insurance companies, provident and pension funds and corporates. He also noted that the secondary market liquidity, as measured by the turnover ratio is found to be relatively low on several occasions and tends to remain concentrated in a few securities and tenors.

“The yield curve accordingly displays kinks, reflecting the liquidity premium commanded by select securities / tenors. To a certain extent, this is the result of the market microstructure in India, dominated as it is by ‘buy and hold’ and ‘long only’ investors. We need to develop a yield curve that is liquid across tenors," said Das.

In the previous monetary policy in August, RBI had kept policy rates unchanged and maintained an accommodative policy stance. One of the 6 Monetary Policy Committee members Jayant Verma had suggested normalising the highly accommodative stance with the raising of reverse repo rate.

