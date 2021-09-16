Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India will wind down the accommodative monetary policy stance over a period of time, while expecting inflation to moderate to the 4% target by 2023-24, said deputy governor Michael Patra.

Speaking at the event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industries, Patra said inflation should moderate to 5.7% or lower in the current fiscal year and to below 5% in 2022-23.

“Signals of the latter will be conveyed through the stance that is articulated by the MPC in its future resolutions. We don’t like tantrums; we like tepid and transparent transitions – glidepaths rather than crash landings," he said.

Patra also said that pick up in credit will be RBI’s preferred mode for narrowing the liquidity surplus. The RBI is currently absorbing over ₹9 lakh crore per day through the reverse repo corridor as the bank credit continues to grow at a sluggish pace of 6%.

He clarified that the use of variable reverse repo rate should not be construed as liquidity tightening and added that the central bank will continue to remain in the liquidity surplus mode.

“It is our hope that credit demand will recover and banks will get back to their core function of financial intermediation as soon as they can. This is the natural and the RBI-preferred manner in which surpluses in the LAF can be reduced," he added.

Patra also defended the RBI’s decision of creating an ‘asymmetrical liquidity corridor’ by cutting the reverse repo rate as a measure taken because of the impact of the covid-19 pandemic which will be normalised as time passes. That said, he made it clear that there is a need to continue to maintain an accommodative monetary policy stance to sustain growth on a durable basis while keeping inflation within the target.

Patra also affirmed the Monetary Policy Committee’s stance that it remains committed to its primary mandate of price stability and the current inflationary pressures are largely driven by supply shocks. “Although shocks of this type are typically transitory, the repetitive incidence of shocks is giving inflation a persistent character," he said. “Contributions to inflation are emanating from a narrow group of goods – items constituting around 20 per cent of the CPI are responsible for more than 50 per cent of inflation. The analysis of inflation dynamics indicates that the easing of headline inflation from current levels is likely to be grudging and uneven," he added.

