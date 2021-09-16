RBI to follow a glide path in policy unwinding, says deputy governor Patra

Patra also affirmed the Monetary Policy Committee’s stance that it remains committed to its primary mandate of price stability and the current inflationary pressures are largely driven by supply shocks. “Although shocks of this type are typically transitory, the repetitive incidence of shocks is giving inflation a persistent character," he said. “Contributions to inflation are emanating from a narrow group of goods – items constituting around 20 per cent of the CPI are responsible for more than 50 per cent of inflation. The analysis of inflation dynamics indicates that the easing of headline inflation from current levels is likely to be grudging and uneven," he added.