RBI to hold 14-day variable rate repo auction for ₹1 lakh crore today1 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 07:36 AM IST
- The variable rate repo (VRR) is usually undertaken to withdraw excess liquidity from the system
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct a 14-day variable rate repo (VRR) auction on March 10 to inject up to ₹1 lakh crore into the banking system, it said in a release on Thursday. The VRR is usually undertaken to withdraw excess liquidity from the system.
