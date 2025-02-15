RBI to inject $16 billion liquidity boost into banking system next week amid tax outflows: Report

India's central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), is set to ramp up the liquidity in the nation's banking system through the infusion of $16 billion by next week amid the large tax outflows, reported the news agency Reuters.

The central bank has doubled the amount of government securities that the nation aims to buy to $4.61 billion ( ₹400 billion), based on a review of current and evolving liquidity conditions in India, as per the report.

The Reserve Bank of India bought bonds worth ₹400 billion on Thursday, February 13, after the announced of ₹200 billion initially.

“The increase in the quantum was largely expected after a similar action this week,” VRC Reddy, treasury head at Karur Vysya Bank told the news agency. “We would need OMO purchases of more ₹1 trillion till the end of this financial year.”

RBI has also included the benchmark bond of 6.79 per cent, 2034, for this debt purchase. The central bank also bought nearly ₹50 billion of the bond in its first purchase in January 2025, reported the news agency.

Liquidity Infusion The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has infused around ₹2.68 trillion into the nation's banking system in the last one-month period through a combination of OMO purchases, secondary market debt purchases, dollar/rupee swaps and longer duration variable rate repo auctions, reported the news agency.

The central bank is also providing funds through daily overnight repos and adjusting the quantum of funds based on the system's needs. Close to two-thirds of these reports have not been fully subscribed, which indicates that RBI has been offering funds generally in line with or above market requirements, as per the news report.

