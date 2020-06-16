RBI to issue advisory against coercive loan recovery practices

MUMBAI: Concerned over rising instances of coercive recovery measures being used against small borrowers, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to issue an advisory to all its regulated entities cautioning them against taking such steps, said a person aware of the development.

Social media has been abuzz for the last couple of weeks with complaints against app-based lenders using a host of techniques, from calling the borrower's contacts, to hurling abuses on text messages. The person cited above said while people have been complaining on social media platforms, not many have reached out through proper channels of the ombudsman.

The RBI had introduced an Ombudsman Scheme for Digital Transactions, with effect from 31 January, 2019. An email sent to RBI seeking comments did not elicit a response.

While most of the complaints are against entities that are not regulated by RBI and are not non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), RBI hopes that these unregulated entities will also get the message and stop harassing borrowers.

“A majority of these people have borrowed from entities not regulated by the central bank and where money is available at the click of a button. For some such apps there is an underlying non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) regulated by RBI," said the person cited above.

These lenders have come into focus as India grapples with growing stress in the banking and financial services sector. With the lockdown that started on 25 May brought the economy to a halt, several jobs were lost, which, coupled with the existing slowdown has been gnawing away at the repayment capabilities of borrowers. On Twitter, users complained how some of these companies are threatening to call their contacts, sending fake letters from investigative agencies to pressure them into repaying.

“The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been constantly advising people to avoid informal channels of banking and to rely on entities it regulates. It has taken cognizance of the growing instances of such recovery measures and is expected to issue an advisory in this regard," said the person quoted above.

Some of these companies charge over 30% in interest for personal loans and target people who need quick cash to meet sudden requirements. One such company, CashBean is the app-based lending platform for P C Financial Services Pvt Ltd, a non-bank financier and charges up to 33% for personal loans up to ₹60,000.

Experts said these lenders have raised money from multiple investors and are under pressure to recover loans during the pandemic.

“Invading the privacy, calling up contacts, in my view, amounts to defamation as these actions have no legal backing. Having said that, there is also a lot of investor pressure on these app-based lenders and they are worried about recovery of their loans," said Sonam Chandwani, managing partner, KS Legal and Associates.

Chandwani said these companies have also increased the commission they used to pay their recovery agents to try and recover loans during the lockdown. “These agents are therefore going to any possible extent to recover loans, lured by the extra commission," she said.

In the past, banks, especially from the private sector, have come under criticism for employing forceful recovery measures, including threats by musclemen. Mint reported on 8 June that the process of recovery has now turned into a nightmare for many borrowers of app-driven loans. The report said that while installing the app, borrowers must give it consent to access their contacts, which is being used by some aggressive lenders to humiliate borrowers.

