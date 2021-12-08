The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said it has decided to launch a UPI-based payment product for feature phone users. Feature phones are basic phones, which typically provide voice calling and text messaging functionalities. Some of these devices also have basic multimedia and internet options.

"India has a large mobile phone consumer base of about 118 crore (TRAI, October 2021), of which about 74 crore (Statista, July 2021) have smartphones, indicating that there is a significant number of feature phone users in the country," said RBI in its statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies issued on 8 December.

Why the need for UPI in feature phones

Feature phone users have limited access to innovative payment products. Although feature phones have NUUP (National Unified USSD Platform) as an option for availing basic payment services using the shortcode of *99#, the same has not picked up. To deepen financial penetration, it is important to bring feature phone users into mainstream digital payments. In the first cohort of RBI Regulatory Sandbox, some innovators had successfully demonstrated their solutions for feature phone payments, under the theme of ‘Retail Payments’. These products, coupled with other complementary solutions, will facilitate UPI-based digital payment solutions on feature phones to promote wider digitisation, as per the statement.

RBI further wants to simplify the process flow for small value transactions over UPI. The apex bank wants to enable small value transactions through an “On-device" wallet in UPI app which will conserve banks’ system resources, without any change in the transaction experience for the user.

As per the statement, "UPI is the single largest retail payment system in the country in terms of volume of transactions (14 crore transactions per day, October 2021). One of the initial objectives of UPI was to replace cash for low value transactions. Transaction data analysis shows that 50% of transactions through UPI were below ₹200, indicating its success. These low value transactions, however, utilise significant system capacity and resources, at times leading to customer inconvenience due to transaction failures because of issues related to connectivity. It is, therefore, proposed to offer a simpler process flow by enabling small value transactions through an “On-device" wallet in UPI app which will conserve banks’ system resources, without any change in the transaction experience for the user."

