RBI to launch a UPI-based payment product for feature phone users

As per the statement, "UPI is the single largest retail payment system in the country in terms of volume of transactions (14 crore transactions per day, October 2021). One of the initial objectives of UPI was to replace cash for low value transactions. Transaction data analysis shows that 50% of transactions through UPI were below ₹200, indicating its success. These low value transactions, however, utilise significant system capacity and resources, at times leading to customer inconvenience due to transaction failures because of issues related to connectivity. It is, therefore, proposed to offer a simpler process flow by enabling small value transactions through an “On-device" wallet in UPI app which will conserve banks’ system resources, without any change in the transaction experience for the user."

