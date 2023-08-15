RBI to launch pilot project on Public Tech Platform for frictionless credit1 min read 15 Aug 2023, 08:36 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the launch of the Pilot Project for Public Tech Platform for Frictionless Credit by Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the RBI.
