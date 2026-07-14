RBI to meet bank EDs on Wednesday ahead of policy, with focus on FCNR mobilisation

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to hold a meeting with executive directors of banks on Wednesday as part of its customary pre-monetary policy consultations, with discussions expected to focus on accelerating mobilisation of foreign currency non-resident bank (FCNR-B) deposits, two people aware of the development said.
The agenda also includes improving transmission of policy rates to deposits and loans, and ensuring adequate credit flow to productive sectors of the economy. The meeting is with RBI executive director Indranil Bhattacharya, according to people in the know.
While the agenda will cover broader banking issues, the central bank is expected to place particular emphasis on FCNR(B) deposit mobilisation to sustain foreign currency inflows under the temporary regulatory relaxations announced in June, they said.