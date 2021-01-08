RBI to resume normal liquidity management operations in phased manner

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic in the country, the regulator earlier temporarily suspended the revised liquidity management framework. "In view of the outbreak of COVID-19, the rapidly evolving financial conditions and taking into account the impact of disruptions due to the lockdown and social distancing, it was decided to temporarily suspend the revised liquidity management framework and the window for Fixed Rate Reverse Repo and Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) operations were made available throughout the day," RBI said in a statement.