RBI to review framework on Liquidity Coverage Ratio
Depositors are quickly withdrawing or transferring deposits during times of stress, using digital banking channels, RBI governor says
Mumbai: The Reserve bank of India is likely to review the framework on Liquidity Coverage Ratio for better management of liquidity risk by banks and a draft circular is expected to be issued shortly, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday.
Next Story
₹1,062.70.02%
₹1,527.91.41%
₹1,076.850.51%
₹135.11.04%
₹759.250.67%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message