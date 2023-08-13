Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / Banking/  RBI to use AI for better regulatory supervision, selects McKinsey and Company, Accenture Solutions

RBI to use AI for better regulatory supervision, selects McKinsey and Company, Accenture Solutions

1 min read 13 Aug 2023, 04:47 PM IST Anwesha Mitra

The Reserve Bank of India has chosen McKinsey and Accenture to develop AI and machine learning systems for regulatory supervision.

A security personnel stands guard outside the Reserve Bank of India headquarters, in Mumbai

The Reserve Bank of India plans to work with global consultancy firms in order to improve regulatory supervision over banks and NBFCs. The central bank has reportedly selected McKinsey and Company India LLP and Accenture Solutions Pvt Ltd India to develop systems that use artificial intelligence and machine learning for supervisory functions.

The Reserve Bank of India plans to work with global consultancy firms in order to improve regulatory supervision over banks and NBFCs. The central bank has reportedly selected McKinsey and Company India LLP and Accenture Solutions Pvt Ltd India to develop systems that use artificial intelligence and machine learning for supervisory functions.

Earlier in September last year, the RBI had invited expressions of interest for engaging consultants who would use advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning to generate supervisory inputs. Following the initial announcement it had selected seven of the applicants to participate in the request for proposal process.

Earlier in September last year, the RBI had invited expressions of interest for engaging consultants who would use advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning to generate supervisory inputs. Following the initial announcement it had selected seven of the applicants to participate in the request for proposal process.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

As per a Reserve Bank document the contract - worth about 91 crore - has been awarded to McKinsey and Company India LLP and Accenture Solutions Private Limited India.

ALSO READ: RBI signals to Delhi that it can’t cut rates before Lok Sabha polls

While the RBI is already using AI and ML in supervisory processes, it now intends to upscale it to ensure that the benefits of advanced analytics. The EoI issued in September said that the Department of Supervision has already been developing and using linear and a few machine-learnt models for supervisory examinations. It will now explore the data to identify its attributes that can be leveraged to generate new and improved supervisory inputs.

As the AI wave gains momentum, many regulatory and supervisory authorities have begun using machine learning techniques in order to elevate their work. AI and ML technologies can be used for real-time data reporting, effective data management and dissemination.

The supervisory jurisdiction of the RBI incidentally extends over banks, urban cooperative banks, NBFCs, payment banks, small finance banks, local area banks, credit information companies and select all Indian financial institutions.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 13 Aug 2023, 05:20 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.