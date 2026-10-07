RBI turns hawkish on inflation, but rate hikes could test growth momentum

Apoorva Javadekar
4 min read7 Oct 2026, 07:13 PM IST
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Sanjay Malhotra, governor, Reserve Bank of India.(Bloomberg)
Summary
The RBI's rate path from here on remains data dependent beyond December 2026. However, the bar for a December pause is much higher now.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised repo rates by 25 basis points as expected, against the backdrop of elevated crude prices, broadening inflation, and resilient growth, which allows the central bank room to act.

The RBI also changed its stance from neutral to calibrated tightening, reaffirming its commitment to the inflation-targeting mandate. Critically, the RBI revised upwards its inflation projections by 10-20 basis points for the next quarters, with inflation peaking at 6% in Q3FY27, and set the stage for a December hike.

While the governor's statement highlighted growth resilience, as seen in Q1FY27 GDP growth of 7.8% and recent high-frequency data points, the 40-basis-point upward revision to the GDP forecast remains at risk due to the same rate hikes, especially if the RBI delivers an aggressive rate-hike cycle.

Also Read | RBI hints at more rate hikes on inflation risks

First, a meaningful share of private consumption is now financed by credit, as highlighted by robust 19% credit growth and household debt-to-GDP at 45% versus 39% in 2021. Any rise in the cost of credit by 50-75 bps can cut credit-financed consumption and slow demand impulses meaningfully.

Second, capex, an important driver of Q1FY27 growth, which is growing at 11.9%, is sensitive to rate hikes through the cost-of-capital channel, especially for MSME capex programs. While larger firms typically fund a big share of their capex using retained earnings, it does not make those capex plans immune, either. Cost of utilising retained earnings rises with yields, but most importantly, if demand is expected to weaken due to tighter policy, then capex may not be profitable in the first place.

Third, if higher yields keep equity valuations subdued, urban consumption may also be affected by negative wealth effects. And recall that SIP contributions have been strong despite market weakness.

Lastly, soft two-wheeler (2W) sales since March (on a month-on-month basis), poor tractor demand in August, deteriorating household sentiment, especially among rural households, and a rise in demand for work under the government job scheme in September suggest softening rural impulses.

Also Read | Could 7.25% yield level become a near-term market reference point?

While year-on-year sales numbers are staggering for 2Ws in the range of 15-20%, that is largely a GST rate cut effect, showing against a smaller base. The sales of two-wheelers have fallen month-on-month in rural regions from March to August, recovering only slightly in September, the festive month. In fact, 2W sales are around 10% below February levels in rural regions, as per the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada) data.

Inflation view

The RBI's caution about inflation is well taken. In fact, because inflation has progressed as predicted by the RBI till now, an upward revision of inflation was almost a necessary condition for a rate hike.

While our analysis suggests that inflation is still largely concentrated, with 10 CPI items contributing 50% of the inflation, given that oil prices are elevated beyond expectations, it is reasonable that the RBI is concerned about the future broadening of inflation. And inflation expectations, as per the RBI survey, have consistently risen, suggesting that the inflation-anchoring objective could have played a role in the unanimous decision. Unanchored inflation expectations have played an important role in previous inflation spirals, notably during the 1970s in the US.

There are two noteworthy features of this policy. First, the RBI's rate hike rationale rests on the domestic inflation scenario, rather than being motivated by the need to track other central bankers to maintain India's interest-rate differential.

This is a prudent viewpoint to take in our opinion; India's yields are among the highest in Asia and because Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand held their rates in their respective recent policies, India still maintains rate-advantage to Asian peers. Most critically, the Indian rupee is priced not only on rate differential, as evidenced by the fact that the rupee sold off today by 40 paisa to 96.82 intraday, despite the RBI delivering a hawkish hike.

Also Read | RBI hikes rates, but banks may hold off on raising deposit rates

The second prudent approach was to prefer regular liquidity tools in VRRR and OMO sales to absorb the excess banking liquidity, rather than resorting to a CRR hike as was feared in many quarters. A CRR hike would have penalized smaller banks, which did not even participate in FCNR(B) scheme meaningfully, the root cause of excess liquidity.

The rate path from here on remains data dependent beyond December 2026. However, the bar for a December pause is much higher now. And no rate hikes come free of cost. This time around, growth impulses are more rate-sensitive than they may appear at first.

The author is chief economist at Shriram Group. Views are personal

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