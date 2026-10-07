RBI turns hawkish on inflation, but rate hikes could test growth momentum

While our analysis suggests that inflation is still largely concentrated, with 10 CPI items contributing 50% of the inflation, given that oil prices are elevated beyond expectations, it is reasonable that the RBI is concerned about the future broadening of inflation. And inflation expectations, as per the RBI survey, have consistently risen, suggesting that the inflation-anchoring objective could have played a role in the unanimous decision. Unanchored inflation expectations have played an important role in previous inflation spirals, notably during the 1970s in the US.