(Photo: Reuters)
(Photo: Reuters)

RBI tweaks conditions for sale of asset by an ARC to another

1 min read . Updated: 28 Jun 2019, 10:32 PM IST PTI

  • The decision will help improve liquidity in the Asset Reconstruction Companies' market
  • However, the transfer of assets by one ARC to another would depend on certain conditions

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India Friday permitted Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARCs) to acquire financial assets from each other on meeting certain conditions, in light of changes made in the Sarfaesi Act.

The decision will help improve liquidity in the ARC market.

"In view of amendment to the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Securities Interest (Sarfaesi) Act, 2002, it has been decided to permit ARCs to acquire financial asset from other ARCs," RBI said in a notification.

However, the transfer of assets by one ARC to another would depend on certain conditions.

For example, the transaction has to be settled on cash basis between the ARCs.

The selling ARC will utilise the proceeds so received for the redemption of underlying security receipts, it said.

The date of redemption of underlying security receipts and total period of realisation shall not extend beyond eight years from the date of acquisition of the financial asset by the first ARC, it added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue