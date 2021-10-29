The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has eased the current account rules for bank exposures less than ₹5 crore. The decision was taken after the feedback from Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) and other stakeholders.

"It has been decided that banks may open current accounts for borrowers who have availed credit facilities in the form of cash credit (CC)/ overdraft (OD) from the banking system," RBI said in a statement.

For borrowers, where the exposure of the banking system is less than ₹5 crore, there is no restriction on opening of current accounts or on provision of CC/OD facility by banks, subject to obtaining an undertaking from such borrowers that they shall inform the banks, as and when the credit facilities availed by them from the banking system reaches ₹5 crore or more.

Further, other lending banks may open only collection accounts subject to the condition that funds deposited in such collection accounts will be remitted within two working days of receiving such funds to the CC/OD account maintained with the above-mentioned bank maintaining current accounts for the borrower.

