RBI tweaks tone as curbing inflation becomes priority

The central bank has also decided to fully restore its liquidity management framework from February 2020. While retaining the fixed rate reverse repo rate at 3.35%, the RBI has decided to restore the width of the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) corridor to 50 basis points (bps), taking it to the pre-pandemic position. The newly-instituted standing deposit facility (SDF) at 25 bps below the benchmark repo rate of 4% would be the new floor for the policy corridor. Thus, along with the marginal standing facility (MSF) at 4.25%, acting as the ceiling, the width is now 50 bps.

