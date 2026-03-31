Starting 1 April, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will require all digital payments to be authenticated using at least two independent factors, tightening security across cards, UPI and wallets. This means a single factor, such as a PIN or an OTP, will no longer suffice.
Mint Explainer | Will RBI’s two-factor authentication rule curb digital fraud?
SummaryMandatory dual authentication from 1 April aims to plug gaps in PIN- and OTP-based systems as digital frauds surge.
Starting 1 April, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will require all digital payments to be authenticated using at least two independent factors, tightening security across cards, UPI and wallets. This means a single factor, such as a PIN or an OTP, will no longer suffice.
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