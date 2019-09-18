RBI unlikely to allow teaser loans back into the system

Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India is unlikely to allow banks to offer so called teaser home loans following the introduction of external benchmark-linked loan pricing, said a person aware of the development. This clarification comes after State bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar said that he will request RBI to consider allowing long-term home loans with fixed rates in the beginning and thereafter, floating rates can be offered to customers.

“We have had difficulties with those products as we said at that time when we prescribed higher risk weights. It’s basically pushing risk to a later date," said the same person.

The country’s largest bank has tried several times in the past to bring back teaser loans to the market. However the central bank has not been in favour of these products ever since it was first introduced by SBI in 2009-10. RBI felt that banks could use these low interest rates to lure customers into taking these loans and then move to a higher market rate later. Further, the central bank increased the provisioning on these loans to discourage banks from offering these products.

However, Kumar feels that the need to make the product floating in the latter part arises out of the bank's inability to project the liability movements in the future.

The discussion around teaser loans started after RBI directed banks to link their floating rate retail loans to an external benchmark earlier this month. The move came after the central bank felt that linking all new floating rate personal or retails loans or micro and small enterprises could improve transmission of monetary policy.

However, a bank will have to adopt a uniform external benchmark within a loan category and they are free to decide the spread over the external benchmark. However, credit risk premium may undergo change only when borrower’s credit assessment undergoes a substantial change.

Last week, credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Service said that such a move will be credit negative for banks as it will limit their flexibility in managing interest rate risk. According to Moody’s, under the new regime, while the floating rate loan book will get re-priced, only the non-CASA (current account savings accounts) deposits will see a re-pricing on deposits.

The new external benchmark linked loan pricing was introduced after RBI found that transmission of policy rates changes to the lending rate of banks under the current marginal cost of lending rate (MCLR) framework has not been satisfactory. The central bank had cut the repo rate by 110 basis points from 6.5% to 5.4% since January. With RBI cutting the repo rate, the expectation was that bank lending rates will also come down. However, that hasn’t happened, with most banks holding on to their lending rates.