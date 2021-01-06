RBI unveils guidelines for digital payment infra fund

The fund will be used to subsidize banks and non-banks for deploying payment infrastructure, which will be contingent upon specific targets being achieved. The central bank said on Tuesday that it has constituted an advisory council under the chairmanship of B.P. Kanungo, a deputy governor, to manage the fund. The PIDF will be operational for three years from 1 January 2021, and may be extended for two more years based on progress. The fund has a corpus of ₹345 crore, of which ₹250 crore was contributed by RBI and ₹95 crore by authorized card networks operating in India.