RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das voices ‘major concerns’ about cryptocurrencies

Meanwhile, the Central Bank is exploring whether there is a need to issue a digital version of the rupee in the country. “Private digital currencies have gained popularity in recent years," the central bank had said in a booklet on payment systems in India. “In India, the regulators and governments have been sceptical about these currencies and are apprehensive about the associated risks. Nevertheless, RBI is exploring the possibility as to whether there is a need for a digital version of fiat currency and, in case there is, how to operationalize it," it had said.

