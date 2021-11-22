RBI warns against some cooperative societies using 'bank' in their names

“The Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (BR Act, 1949) was amended by the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Act, 2020 (Act 39 of 2020) which came into force on September 29, 2020. Accordingly, co-operative societies cannot use the words “bank", “banker" or “banking" as part of their names, except as permitted under the provisions of BR Act, 1949 or by the Reserve Bank of India," the apex lender said in a statement on Monday.

