RBI will rein in fragile NBFCs to avert busts

The regulator introduced PCA for weak banks in 2002, with restrictions on loans, dividends and new branches, and has fine-tuned it over the years. Currently, Central Bank of India is the only lender under PCA, which has seen the entry and exit of several banks over time. During this period, NBFCs have posted rapid growth. Still, the sector has also witnessed the collapse of large shadow lenders such as Infrastructure Finance and Leasing Services Ltd (IL&FS) and Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd. The new rules aim to increase supervision of NBFCs and allow the central bank to impose curbs on entities that miss benchmarks on capital requirements, non-performing assets and leverage.