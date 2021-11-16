Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Banking /  RBI withdraws 100 redundant circulars following recommendations from RRA

RBI withdraws 100 redundant circulars following recommendations from RRA

The redundant circulars withdrawn relate to certain norms concerning Foreign Investment in India by Foreign Portfolio Investors, RTGS, Know Your Customer (KYC)
1 min read . 05:55 PM IST Livemint

  • The Regulations Review Authority (RRA 2.0) was set up by the RBI in April this year

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has withdrawn more than 100 redundant circulars following recommendations made by the Regulations Review Authority.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has withdrawn more than 100 redundant circulars following recommendations made by the Regulations Review Authority.

The redundant circulars withdrawn relate to certain norms concerning Foreign Investment in India by Foreign Portfolio Investors, RTGS, Know Your Customer (KYC), and Anti-Money Laundering (AML)/Combating of Financing of Terrorism (CFT) – Standards.

The redundant circulars withdrawn relate to certain norms concerning Foreign Investment in India by Foreign Portfolio Investors, RTGS, Know Your Customer (KYC), and Anti-Money Laundering (AML)/Combating of Financing of Terrorism (CFT) – Standards.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The Regulations Review Authority (RRA 2.0) was set up by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in April this year.

The objective of RRA 2.0 is to review the regulatory instructions, removing redundant and duplicate instructions, reduce the compliance burden on regulated entities (REs) by streamlining reporting structure, revoking obsolete instructions and wherever possible obviating paper-based submission of returns.

RRA has been engaging in extensive consultations with both – internal as well as external stakeholders, on review of the regulatory and supervisory instructions for their simplification and ease of implementation.

The RRA has also constituted an Advisory Group representing the regulated entities under the chairmanship of Swaminathan J, Managing Director of State Bank of India.

"The RRA has been engaging in extensive consultations with both – internal as well as external stakeholders, on review of the regulatory and supervisory instructions for their simplification and ease of implementation.

"Based on these consultations and the suggestions of the Advisory Group, the RRA has recommended withdrawal of 150 circulars in the first tranche of recommendations," the RBI said.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Sensex Ends 396 Points Lower, Nifty Slips Below 18,000; ...

The Fastest Way to Lose All Your Wealth is...

Why the global chip shortage could extend well into 2022

Parliamentary panel explores cryptofinancing opportunities

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!