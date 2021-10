The Reserve Bank had issued directions stipulating certain restrictions on the bank in March 2019. The directions were modified from time to time and were last extended up to October 24, 2021.

"The Reserve Bank of India, on being satisfied that in the public interest it is necessary to do so, in exercise of the powers vested in it under sub-section (2) of Section 35 A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, hereby, withdraws with effect from close of business on October 14, 2021, the said Directions so issued to Hindu Cooperative Bank Limited, Pathankot, Punjab. A copy of the Directive is displayed in the bank’s premises for perusal by interested members of public," it said in a statement.

In another release, the RBI said it has imposed a penalty of ₹1 lakh on KNS Bank, The Kurla Nagarik Sahakari Bank Ltd, Mumbai for contravention certain norms related to Depositor Education and Awareness Fund Scheme, 2014.

The RBI said the inspection report of the bank based on its financial position as on March 31, 2020, revealed, inter alia, that the bank had not transferred balances, in certain accounts which were unclaimed for more than ten years to Depositor Education and Awareness Fund.

The RBI, however, added the penalty is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.