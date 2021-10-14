RBI withdraws all restrictions on Hindu Cooperative Bank, Pathankot

"The Reserve Bank of India, on being satisfied that in the public interest it is necessary to do so, in exercise of the powers vested in it under sub-section (2) of Section 35 A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, hereby, withdraws with effect from close of business on October 14, 2021, the said Directions so issued to Hindu Cooperative Bank Limited, Pathankot, Punjab. A copy of the Directive is displayed in the bank’s premises for perusal by interested members of public," it said in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}