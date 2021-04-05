OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Banking >RBI withdraws restrictions on Youth Development Co-operative Bank

MUMBAI : In a relief to customers of Youth Development Co-operative Bank Ltd, Kolhapur, the RBI on Monday withdrew all restrictions imposed on the lender since January 2019.

Several restrictions, including a cap of Rs 5,000 on withdrawals from the Kolhapur-based co-operative bank, were imposed by the Reserve Bank in the wake of its worsening financial position, initially for six months from the close of business on January 5, 2019.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The validity of the "all-inclusive directions" was extended from time to time, the last being up to April 5, 2021.

"Reserve Bank of India, on being satisfied that in the public interest it is necessary to do so... hereby withdraws with effect from April 05, 2021, All-Inclusive Directions issued to Youth Development Co-operative Bank Limited, Kolhapur, Maharashtra," the central bank said in a circular.

Among other restrictions, the lender was barred from granting or renewing any loans and advances, making any investment, incurring any liability, without prior approval in writing from the Reserve Bank of India.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout