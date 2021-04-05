Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Banking >RBI withdraws restrictions on Youth Development Co-operative Bank

RBI withdraws restrictions on Youth Development Co-operative Bank

Premium
FILE PHOTO: A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo.
1 min read . 11:31 PM IST PTI

  • Several restrictions, including a cap of 5,000 on withdrawals from the Kolhapur-based co-operative bank, were imposed by the Reserve Bank in the wake of its worsening financial position

MUMBAI : In a relief to customers of Youth Development Co-operative Bank Ltd, Kolhapur, the RBI on Monday withdrew all restrictions imposed on the lender since January 2019.

In a relief to customers of Youth Development Co-operative Bank Ltd, Kolhapur, the RBI on Monday withdrew all restrictions imposed on the lender since January 2019.

Several restrictions, including a cap of Rs 5,000 on withdrawals from the Kolhapur-based co-operative bank, were imposed by the Reserve Bank in the wake of its worsening financial position, initially for six months from the close of business on January 5, 2019.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Several restrictions, including a cap of Rs 5,000 on withdrawals from the Kolhapur-based co-operative bank, were imposed by the Reserve Bank in the wake of its worsening financial position, initially for six months from the close of business on January 5, 2019.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The validity of the "all-inclusive directions" was extended from time to time, the last being up to April 5, 2021.

"Reserve Bank of India, on being satisfied that in the public interest it is necessary to do so... hereby withdraws with effect from April 05, 2021, All-Inclusive Directions issued to Youth Development Co-operative Bank Limited, Kolhapur, Maharashtra," the central bank said in a circular.

Among other restrictions, the lender was barred from granting or renewing any loans and advances, making any investment, incurring any liability, without prior approval in writing from the Reserve Bank of India.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.