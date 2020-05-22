RBI: Working capital borrowers can repay accrued interest till March 2021

MUMBAI: In what will ease the repayment pressure for working capital borrowers, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday not only allowed another three months of deferment on interest payments but also permitted repayment of the accrued interest in tranches till March 2021.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said in view of the extension of the lockdown and continuing disruptions on account of covid-19, the moratorium on loans is being extended by another three months to 31 August. The earlier extension was scheduled to end on 31 May.

“Similarly, the measures pertaining to reassessment of working capital cycle are being extended to 31 March, 2021. It has been decided to permit lending institutions to convert the accumulated interest on working capital facilities over the total deferment period of six months into a funded interest term loan which can be fully repaid during the course of FY21," said Das.

He added that that central bank has received a lot of representations, not only from banks but also from borrowers.

“They said that the earlier deferment which the RBI had permitted meant that the entire interest component accumulated during the moratorium had to be paid in one shot. It was posing problems in cashflow management for various borrowing entities," added Das.

On 27 March, RBI had said for working capital facilities, sanctioned in the form of cash credit/overdraft, lenders can allow a deferment of three months on payment of interest. However, it had added that the accumulated interest for the period will be paid after the expiry of the deferment period.

RBI also permitted lenders to restore the margins for working capital loans to their original levels by 31 March, 2021. “This is one area where we had given three months’ time. This will make it easier for borrowers to manage their finances and their cashflows in a gradual manner," said Das.

The central banks had allowed lenders to recalculate drawing power on working capital loans by reducing margins or by reassessing the working capital cycle for the borrowers.

To help mitigate the impact of the pandemic-induced lockdown and revive the economy, the RBI today cut repo rate by 40 basis points to 4% from 4.40% and reverse repo by as much to 3.35% from 3.75%.

Meanwhile, rating agency Icra has warned of a deep recession in the country and drastically lowered FY21 growth forecast to (-)5%, citing the very modest fiscal support, extension of the nationwide lockdown and looming labour shortage.

Share Via