RBI working on a light weight, portable payment system, independent of conventional technologies2 min read 30 May 2023, 09:04 PM IST
The proposed Light weight and Portable Payment System is expected to operate on minimalistic hardware and software and would be made active only on a need basis, the RBI said
The Reserve Bank Tuesday said it is working on a light weight and portable payment system that that can be used for critical transactions during catastrophic events like natural calamities and war.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×