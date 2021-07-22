RBI working towards phased implementation for a digital currency

He explained that the reason behind this surge in interest is because many central banks are seeking to popularize a more acceptable electronic form of currency, while some jurisdictions with significant physical cash usage want to make issuance more efficient. There are other central banks that want to meet the public’s need for digital currencies, manifested in the increasing use of private virtual currencies. Another major benefit of such a digital currency over traditional digital payments, he said, is that payments using CBDCs are final and thus reduce settlement risk in the financial system.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}