Mint Explainer: Are zero-balance accounts about to become the new normal in banking?
Draft norms seek to expand BSBD services with mobile banking, cheque books and free digital transactions
Mobile banking, free cheque books, and more: Zero-balance accounts, technically called Basic Savings Bank Deposit (BSBD) accounts, may soon sport more features. These accounts, designed with limited services for mass consumers, are mandatory for every bank. On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) proposed sweeping changes to help these accounts join India’s digital transformation. Additional services proposed for BSBD accounts include mobile and internet banking, free cheque books and unlimited free digital transactions. What does this mean for banks and customers? Mint examines the draft of RBI's new directions, which will take effect on 31 March 2026.