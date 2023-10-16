RBI's $5 billion dollar/rupee swap expiry fuels dollar shortage concern

Some foreign exchange traders have raised concerns about the availability of dollars in the Indian banking system, pushing forward premiums lower, following the maturity of a Reserve Bank dollar/rupee swap transaction next week

Some foreign exchange traders have raised concerns about the availability of dollars in the Indian banking system, pushing forward premiums lower, following the maturity of a Reserve Bank dollar/rupee swap transaction next week, Reuters reported Monday.

The Reserve Bank had conducted a $5 billion sell/buy dollar/rupee swap last year. Under this swap, the RBI sold $5 billion to banks on April 28, 2022. At maturity on Oct. 23, the central bank will buy the dollars back, the report said.

"I think the fear is that RBI will take delivery of these dollars and not roll it over," Reuters quoted a chief dealer at a mid-sized private sector bank as saying.

"That would mean that you could potentially have $5 billion taken out of the (banking) system," the banker said.

The report said anticipating the dollar shortage, banks are conducting buy/sell swaps or receiving premiums for near deliveries.

"Speculation around the RBI swap maturity and buy/sell swaps by a state-run bank have resulted in continuous downside pressure on forward premiums," Reuters quoted another senior trader at large private sector bank.

A large state-run bank has been conducting buy/sell swaps since Wednesday and offered a swap of nearly $1 billion in October on the interbank order matching system, two bankers told Reuters.

The 1-month premium is down to 8 paisa against 11 paisa last Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the dollar/rupee cash swap rate fell today, suggesting the banking system is already facing a dollar crunch.

The dollar/rupee cash swap rate was at 0.15 paisa, implying a rupee interest rate of about 6%. The overnight call rupee rate is at 6.80%, the report said.

The Indian rupee ended at a record closing low of 83.28 against the US dollar on Monday. The local currency depreciated by 2 paise to end at 83.28 a dollar as against Friday's close of 83.26. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.13% to 106.51. During the day, the local currency hit a one-year low of 83.28 against the USD. The rupee touched a record low of 83.29 in October 2022.

