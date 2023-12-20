RBI’s AIF rules impractical, to shift industry dynamics, say investors

MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India’s new rule barring banks and non-banks from investing in alternative investment funds (AIFs) having downstream investments in debtor funds is impractical, risking a freeze on the AIF industry, said investors.

According to RBI, debtor firms are those which have either borrowed or received investments from the same banks or NBFCs in the past 12 months.

Investors believe ₹20,000-40,000 crore of assets under management will be affected if the banks and non-banks have to unwind their investments in 30 days or make 100% provisioning. They argued that unwinding these investments is not feasible and would topple the entire AIF structure, as limited liability partnerships (LLPs) typically invest following commitments from sponsors that are usually regulated entities like banks and non-banks.

“The unintended consequence of this regulatory measure would be that the flow of bank money into domestic AIFs would completely freeze for a time, till the matter is fully resolved. After all, domestic venture and private equity AIFs get 5-10% of the money from banks, and these monies are invested in companies who in turn, could borrow from the very same bank. This is no longer possible," said Gopal Srinivasan, chairman and managing director of TVS Capital Funds.

“AIFs were the mechanism through which banks could invest in startup equity or venture debt. It was officially a pathway for banks to take risks. This will get closed. Also, how will banks liquidate what is an illiquid asset? They will have to make provisions and write downs," said an AIF industry executive.

That said, investors agreed that RBI’s intent is to curb evergreening of loans through the AIF route. In a consultative paper released on 23 May, the Securities and Exchange Board of India was the first to highlight that investors were using AIF structures to hide the stressed assets through evergreening of loans given by regulated entities. Sebi’s whole time member Ananth Narayan recently said that the markets regulator found cases of circumvention of financial sector regulations amounting to “tens of thousands of crores".

Sebi is also working on a code of conduct for AIFs. However, Sebi itself was taken aback by RBI’s sudden move on Tuesday.

“RBI is fully within its rights to protect regulated entities. Sebi was looking at a more targeted approach, going only after the bad guys, and not the good guys. It is working with industry to introduce the dos and don’ts, wherein, in consultation with Sebi, a fund manager were to demonstrate that he is not circumventing the financial sector regulations," said a second executive aware of the matter.

According to investors, RBI should explore other ways to regulate investments by regulated entities in AIFs.

“RBI, with prescience, had fixed a cap of 10% of the corpus for a bank investing in an AIF. They can consider applying this 10% yardstick to NBFCs as well and exempt equity only AIFs from this rule. RBI must exempt the application of the circular to (a) banks and NBFCs having exposure of less than 10% or an AIF, thereby not having any material decision making influence and (b) development finance Institutions like NIIF, SIDBI, NABARD, SRI Fund as banks which have contributed to these fund of funds. NIIF in particular, has significant exposure to infra projects who are major borrowers from banks," said Srinivasan.