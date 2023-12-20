Industry
RBI’s AIF rules impractical, to shift industry dynamics, say investors
Summary
- Investors fear ₹40,000 crore impact as RBI restricts banks from AIFs with debtor fund links
MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India’s new rule barring banks and non-banks from investing in alternative investment funds (AIFs) having downstream investments in debtor funds is impractical, risking a freeze on the AIF industry, said investors.
