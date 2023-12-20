RBI’s AIF rules impractical, to shift industry dynamics, say investors

“RBI, with prescience, had fixed a cap of 10% of the corpus for a bank investing in an AIF. They can consider applying this 10% yardstick to NBFCs as well and exempt equity only AIFs from this rule. RBI must exempt the application of the circular to (a) banks and NBFCs having exposure of less than 10% or an AIF, thereby not having any material decision making influence and (b) development finance Institutions like NIIF, SIDBI, NABARD, SRI Fund as banks which have contributed to these fund of funds. NIIF in particular, has significant exposure to infra projects who are major borrowers from banks," said Srinivasan.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}