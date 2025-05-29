RBI's balance sheet increases 8.2% to ₹76.25 lakh crore in FY25 on 33% forex boost

The balance sheet of the RBI increased to ₹76.25 lakh crore, aided by nearly 33 per cent gains in foreign exchange transactions, as of March 2025, leading to a bumper ₹2.7 lakh crore dividend to the central government, said the central bank's annual report released on Thursday.

The keenly watched report said the Indian economy is poised to remain the fastest-growing major economy in 2025-26 by leveraging its sound macroeconomic fundamentals, robust financial sector and commitment towards sustainable growth.

The economy exhibited resilience during 2024-25, supported by strong macroeconomic fundamentals and proactive policy measures, amid protracted geopolitical tensions and geoeconomic fragmentation, said the RBI's Annual Report for the Year 2024-25.

Increase on assets side was due to rise in gold, domestic investments and foreign investments by 52.09 per cent, 14.32 per cent and 1.70 per cent, respectively, said the RBI's Annual Report for the Year 2024-25 released on Thursday.

Income for the year increased by 22.77 per cent and expenditure rose by 7.76 per cent.

"The year ended with an overall surplus of ₹2,68,590.07 crore as against ₹2,10,873.99 crore in the previous year, resulting in an increase of 27.37 per cent," it said.

The balance sheet of the RBI reflects activities carried out in pursuance of its various functions including issuance of currency as well as monetary policy and reserve management objectives.

According to the report, the size of the balance sheet increased by ₹5,77,718.72 crore, or 8.20 per cent, from ₹70,47,703.21 crore as on March 31, 2024 to ₹76,25,421.93 crore as on March 31, 2025.

On liabilities side, the RBI said expansion was due to increase in notes issued, revaluation accounts, and other liabilities by 6.03 per cent, 17.32 per cent and 23.31 per cent, respectively.

Domestic assets constituted 25.73 per cent while foreign currency assets, gold (including gold deposit and gold held in India) and loans and advances to financial institutions outside India constituted 74.27 per cent of total assets as on March 31, 2025 as against 23.31 per cent and 76.69 per cent, respectively, as on March 31, 2024.

A provision of ₹44,861.70 crore was made and transferred to the Contingency Fund (CF).

However, factors like easing of supply-chain pressures, softening global commodity prices and higher agricultural production on above-normal south west monsoon augur well for inflation outlook, the Reserve Bank said.

Shifts in tariff policies may result in sporadic episodes of volatility in financial markets, it said, adding that exports may encounter headwinds on "inward-looking policies and tariff-wars".

The trade pacts being signed and negotiated by India will help ensure that the impact is limited, the RBI said, adding that services exports and inward remittances will help ensure that the current account deficit is "eminently manageable" in the new fiscal.

The RBI, which has already lowered key policy rates in two consecutive reviews, said in the annual report that there is now a "greater confidence" on durable alignment of headline inflation to the 4 per cent target over a 12-month horizon.

Considering the dynamic nature of the interest rate risk, banks need to address both trading and banking book risks, especially in light of moderation in net interest margins, it recommended.

Exchange gain from foreign exchange transactions increased by about 33 per cent to ₹1.11 lakh crore as on March 31, 2025 from ₹83,615.86 crore a year ago.

The Reserve Bank spent ₹6,372.82 crore on printing of currency notes in the last fiscal, an increase of 25 per cent from ₹5,101.4 crore in the preceding financial year.

The report said that the value and volume of banknotes in circulation increased by 6 per cent and 5.6 per cent, respectively, during 2024-25.

"During 2024-25, the share of ₹500 banknotes at 86 per cent, declined marginally in value terms," it said.

In volume terms, ₹500 denomination at 40.9 per cent, constituted the highest share of the total banknotes in circulation, followed by ₹10 denomination banknotes at 16.4 per cent.

The lower denomination banknotes ( ₹10, ₹20 and ₹50) together constituted 31.7 per cent of total banknotes in circulation by volume.

The withdrawal of ₹2000 banknotes from circulation, initiated in May 2023, continued during the year and 98.2 per cent of ₹3.56 lakh crore in circulation at the time of announcement have returned to the banking system up to March 31, 2025.

The value and volume of coins in circulation increased by 9.6 per cent and 3.6 per cent, respectively, during 2024-25.

Also, the value of e-rupee in circulation increased by 334 per cent during 2024-25.

The supply of notes increased by 24.69 per cent from 2,43,000 lakh pieces during the year 2023-24 to 3,03,000 lakh pieces during 2024-25.

Currency in circulation includes banknotes, central bank digital currency (CBDC) and coins. Presently, banknotes in circulation comprise denominations of ₹2, ₹5, ₹10, ₹20, ₹50, ₹100, ₹200, ₹500 and ₹2000.

The Reserve Bank is no longer printing banknotes of denominations of ₹2, ₹5 and ₹2000.

Coins in circulation comprise denominations of 50 paise and Re 1, ₹2, ₹5, ₹10 and ₹20.

On counterfeit notes, the report said that during 2024-25, out of the total Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICNs) detected in the banking sector, 4.7 per cent were detected at the Reserve Bank.