RBI’s credibility hinges on bringing inflation below 5%: MPC’s Varma

Nobody knows the precise value of the neutral real interest rate, but I think it is probably between 0.5% and 1.5%. Right now, the uncertainty on the neutral real rate is immaterial because we are very far from that. We are at -3%. There are two ways to get to a positive real interest rate. One is to keep pushing up the policy rate. If inflation is running at 8% and we raised the repo rate to 9%, we would get a +1% real interest rate. The second and preferred way of getting to positive real interest rate is to bring inflation down quickly, so that we need to raise the repo rate less. If we are able to bring inflation down to below 5%, we would be already close to a positive real interest, which is the argument for front-loading. Front-load the hikes, cool down inflation and move to a positive real interest rate not so much via hiking rates, but via reduction in inflation. It’s important to look at the policy rate from a perspective of a real interest rate rather than a nominal interest rate.