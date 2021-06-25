RBI’s dividend payout rules may have negligible impact on NBFCs

Net bad loan ratios and capital adequacy ratios for most non-bank financiers in FY19, FY20 and FY21 were well within the guardrails prescribed by the central bank. These lenders have seen a dividend payout within the 50% prescribed by RBI, showed data compiled by analysts. To be sure, the guidelines will be effective for payouts from FY22, the current financial year, and performance metrics of this year will have to be factored in. In other words, non-bank lenders will have to comply with these directions for the last three years of FY20, FY21 and FY22.