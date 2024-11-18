The banking regulator has been turning up the heat to strictly enforce KYC guidelines, which mandate banks and other lenders to ask for proofs of address and identity from customers before opening bank accounts. Mint reported in February how RBI has been focused on plugging gaps in KYC checks, chastising the entities it regulates through monetary penalties and even imposing business restrictions. The KYC guidelines act as a vital safeguard against money laundering by mapping each account to a bona-fide customer.