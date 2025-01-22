Industry
RBI's new bad debt settlement norms enthuse stressed asset buyers
Summary
- The key difference between the old and the revised rules is around the approval processes for the settlement of loans.
A central bank decision to ease the bad loan settlement process loans of up to ₹1 crore by asset reconstruction companies has come as a relief for these firms scrambling to secure multiple approvals under the erstwhile guidelines.
