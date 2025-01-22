RBI's new bad debt settlement norms enthuse stressed asset buyers

Streamlined process to boost bad loan resolution

Meanwhile, the primary points of difference between the old regulations from October 2022 and the revised one is around the approval process for settlement of loans. The one from 2022 said that a settlement with the borrower would require the proposal to be looked into by an independent advisory committee comprising professionals with technical, finance or legal background. Following the recommendations of this committee, the proposal would then go to the ARC’s board, which, including at least two independent directors, would look at the settlement plan and approve it if it thinks settlement is the best option available.