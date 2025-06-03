RBI's new five-part documentary premieres on Jio Hotstar: ‘RBI Unlocked: Beyond the Rupee’

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday, 3 June 2025, announced that the central bank has collaborated with Jio Hotstar to launch a five-part documentary series which aims to shed some light on the inner workings of India's banking regulator.

In an official announcement, the Reserve Bank of India said that the documentary series is titled “RBI Unlocked: Beyond the Rupee” and has been produced by a Mumbai-based production house named Chalkboard Entertainment.

Focus on History The announcement also shed some light on how the project “RBI Unlocked” has focused on the visual documentation of RBI's 90-year history, which emphasises various functions and roles in the organisation.

“The project was commissioned by RBI to visually document its 90-year history, with the objective of creating awareness about its various functions and roles,” said RBI in the statement.

The documentary provides a first-time insight into the working of the RBI, and people can watch the episode on 3 June 2025.

“The RBI, as a full-service central bank, performs a wide range of functions including currency management, monetary policy, regulation and supervision of banks and NBFCs, regulation of currency and interest rate, markets and payment and settlement systems, and financial inclusion. This documentary portrays the essence of RBI’s functions in an intelligible manner to a wider demographic of people,” said RBI in the official announcement.

