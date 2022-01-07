RBI’s offline payments move set to make digital transactions popular in Bharat

With his move, RBI is allowing payments solution providers to ignore the second factor of authentication, like the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) key, said an official, seeking anonymity. This could help more merchants adopt payments solutions like Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD), SIM overlay and near-field communication (NFC). “There are a few solutions being worked upon by different companies," he said. “One, SIM overlay, with which SIM cards will get payment options. USSD, which will have UPI as the backbone."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}