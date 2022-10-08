RBI's proposed digital rupee - 10 things to know

After setting up a working group to study the possibility of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) in India in 2020, the RBI released a concept note on digital rupee (e-rupee) on 7th October 2022. The Government of India had also announced the launch of a CBDC in its 2022 Union Budget. According to the RBI concept note, the central bank will commence pilot launches of the digital rupee in India. Here we explain what the proposed digital rupee can mean for you, as outlined in the RBI’s concept note. Note, the digital rupee is still in planning stage and its final shape can change, depending on the outcome of RBI"s pilot trials.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}